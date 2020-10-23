28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Royal IHC, Suez Canal Authority Launch CSD Hussein Tantawy

Today the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Royal IHC (IHC) launched cutter suction dredger (CSD) Hussein Tantawy at IHC’s shipyard in The Netherlands.

Hussein Tantawy is one of two vessels currently under construction at IHC for SCA. Its sister vessel, Mohab Mameesh, was launched in May and is expected to go on sea trials at the end of this year. They are among the largest vessels of their kind and were both specifically designed by IHC in close cooperation with SCA.

Like Mohab Mameesh, Hussein Tantawy is a 29,190 kW heavy-duty rock CSD and will be used to maintain and improve the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. The vessel, characterised by its long slender shape and high spud towers, will have an overall length of 147.4 metres and provide a maximum dredging depth of 35 meters.

Equipped with one submerged and two inboard dredge pumps, the installed cutter power will be 4,800kW.

