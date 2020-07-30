Royal Caribbean Hires Chief Medical Officer

Royal Caribbean Group has hired Dr. Calvin Johnson as Global Head, Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, a new role created to lead the cruise line operator's global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization.

Johnson will also collaborate with the Healthy Sail Panel assembled in response to COVID-19, to ensure the company establishes and implements its protocols and recommendations.

Dr. Johnson's background is in protecting public health through service delivery innovation, policy development and analysis, and leadership training and development. He has led significant response efforts during active infectious disease outbreaks and was responsible for ensuring all aspects of patient care while overseeing a clinical operation with 1,300 caregivers and more than 300,000 individuals.

Dr. Johnson, most recently Principal at Altre Strategic Solutions Group, is the former Chief Medical Officer for Corizon Health, then the largest provider of correctional health care in the United States, and for Temple University Health System. He served as Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 2003-2008 and was Medical Director for the New York City Department of Health from 1998-1999. He earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a BS in Chemistry from Morehouse College.

“Calvin’s extensive experience in public health and clinical care will help us raise the bar on protecting the health of our guests, crew and the communities we serve,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Calvin will also work closely with the newly announced Healthy Sail Panel to ensure we establish and implement leading health protocols and procedures.”

The Healthy Sail Panel is made up of public health, biosecurity, epidemiology, hospitality and maritime operations leaders whose insights and recommendations will help to drive Royal Caribbean's way forward as it works to strengthen current health and safety procedures and create new ones across the entire cruise experience as the operator moves toward a return to cruising. Royal Caribbean intends to share these efforts with the cruise industry and other industries that may benefit from the panel's findings.