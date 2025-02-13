CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition Technology in Puerto Rico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in collaboration with Royal Caribbean, conducted the first biometric debarkation for Royal Caribbean cruise passengers on Feb. 2 when Rhapsody of the Seas was the first Royal Caribbean vessel to utilize this technology at the San Juan Seaport’s Pier 4 in Puerto Rico.

CBP’s biometric facial comparison technology streamlines the debarkation process, reducing clearance times by up to 30% and allowing passengers to transition smoothly from ship to shore.

At debarkation, guests pause at a kiosk equipped with a camera and take a photo. Within seconds, the image is biometrically compared to the documents on file, verifying the passenger’s identity. This seamless process enhances security while ensuring a faster, more efficient debarkation experience.

Passengers who do not wish to have their photo taken may request to speak with a CBP officer for alternative identity verification procedures. Additionally, cruise lines do not retain any photos taken during this process and immediately delete them after debarkation.

Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for the CBP San Juan Field Office, said: “The successful launch of our biometric facial comparison tool marks a significant step forward in securing our nation’s borders. By streamlining the debarkation process for cruise passengers, we empower our CBP personnel to focus on enforcement and protecting our communities. The innovation enhances both efficiency and safety, reinforcing our commitment to national security.”



