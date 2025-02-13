Subscribe
Search

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition Technology in Puerto Rico

February 13, 2025

Source: CBP
Source: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in collaboration with Royal Caribbean, conducted the first biometric debarkation for Royal Caribbean cruise passengers on Feb. 2 when Rhapsody of the Seas was the first Royal Caribbean vessel to utilize this technology at the San Juan Seaport’s Pier 4 in Puerto Rico.

CBP’s biometric facial comparison technology streamlines the debarkation process, reducing clearance times by up to 30% and allowing passengers to transition smoothly from ship to shore.

At debarkation, guests pause at a kiosk equipped with a camera and take a photo. Within seconds, the image is biometrically compared to the documents on file, verifying the passenger’s identity. This seamless process enhances security while ensuring a faster, more efficient debarkation experience.

Passengers who do not wish to have their photo taken may request to speak with a CBP officer for alternative identity verification procedures. Additionally, cruise lines do not retain any photos taken during this process and immediately delete them after debarkation.

Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for the CBP San Juan Field Office, said: “The successful launch of our biometric facial comparison tool marks a significant step forward in securing our nation’s borders. By streamlining the debarkation process for cruise passengers, we empower our CBP personnel to focus on enforcement and protecting our communities. The innovation enhances both efficiency and safety, reinforcing our commitment to national security.”

Technology Legal Ports Cruise Shipping

Related Logistics News

Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland
(Credit: Halifax Port Authority)

Canada Invests Over $17M to Modernize Halifax Port...
Copyright_SANMAR

Sanmar Secures Landmark Tug Contract with New Bulgarian...
The new Lake Victoria Ro Ro underway (c) Grindrod

Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals
© Chris Hinkley / Adobe Stock

California Revisits At Berth Regulation Calculations

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition Technology in Puerto Rico

CBP and Royal Caribbean Use Biometric Facial Recognition Technology in Puerto Rico

NextWave Seafarers Project Launches to Address Global Seafarer Shortage

NextWave Seafarers Project Launches to Address Global Seafarer Shortage

Eskola Named Executive Chair of Meyer Turku Oy Board

Eskola Named Executive Chair of Meyer Turku Oy Board

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russia's Yamal LNG gets new tanker for ship-to-ship transfers, LSEG data shows
Algeria offers up to 245,000 tons of corn plus 35,000 tons each of barley, soymeal and rye.
India's target for natural gas usage hinges on increasing gas-fired electricity generation