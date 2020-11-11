28811 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2020

‘ROBOSHIP’ Takes to the Water off Japan

Tokyo Cruise Ship's Urban Launch (Photo: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.)

As maritime barrels toward an autonomous future, the ROBOSHIP Joint Value Creation Project is one that is making waves, literally and figuratively, as a proof of concept (PoC) test using two actual surface vessels was jointly conducted on November 11.

This PoC test held in the sea off Toyosu in Tokyo is using a passenger vessel owned by Tokyo Cruise Ship Co., Ltd., and is intended to demonstrate the technologies with the aim of supporting the development and widespread adoption of a navigational support system for coastal vessels.

Putting ROBOSHIP to the Test
The PoC was led by e5 Lab Inc., a firm jointly established in 2019 by a group of shipping companies and a trading company to develop electric ships and digitization technologies. 

The project is a collaborative effort between e5 Lab, 22 companies and a ship classification society, including firms outside the shipbuilding and marine transport field, as a cooperative platform to create value and turn challenges into opportunities by addressing issues facing the ocean shipping industry. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, is a shipbuilder with a vested interest in the ROBOSHIP project, providing maritime-related engineering services, support for marine vessel remote control/autonomous navigation, and system integration for the vessel propulsion units. 

As part of the test, a navigation support system called SUPERBRIDGE-X, with functions including route planning, course control, vessel speed control, and collision avoidance, has been installed in Urban Launch, a passenger vessel operated by Tokyo Cruise Ship Co., Ltd. to conduct cruises in Tokyo Bay and other areas. In addition, a remotely operated unmanned surface vessel developed by MHI has also been made available, and the two vessels used to demonstrate collision avoidance.

Tokyo Cruise Ship's Urban Launch. (Photo:  Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.)

