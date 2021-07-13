28890 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Registration Open for the 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium

The University of Houston’s College of Technology will host the 12th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS 2021), in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, from November 2-4, 2021, at the at the University of Houston’s Student Center-South.

The Maritime Risk Symposium is an annual three-day conference in which government and maritime industry leaders, port representatives, researchers, and solution providers convene to examine current and emerging threats to maritime security. Through presentations, panels, and open forums, the 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium will be organized into five tracks, highlighting the areas of:  

  • Decarbonization and the Transition to Green Technologies  
  • Autonomous Vessels and Systems  
  • Maritime Cybersecurity  
  • Security and Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain; and  
  • The Arctic Maritime Domain

Registration is $198 per person through October 1st and $300 per person beginning October 2. Attendance will be capped at 240 conference attendees.

Click here to register.

