Subscribe
Search

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

August 29, 2023

Source: ERMA First
Source: ERMA First

ERMA First has received a letter of professional opinion from DNV categorizing ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as an energy-saving device and verifying its positive impact on Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) performance. The system is an alternative maritime power solution that facilitates a vessel's connection to a port's electrical grid to power onboard services, systems and equipment.

By plugging into an onshore power supply and shutting down its diesel auxiliary engines while berthed, a vessel equipped with ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT not only saves energy but eliminates the emission of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide in port, thereby reducing its overall carbon intensity per transport work, says ERMA First.

The system also helps improve air quality and reduce noise and vibrations in ports, enhancing health and quality of life in surrounding communities while minimizing impacts on aquatic fauna.

The solution is suitable for retrofit and newbuild installations and is available in containerized or stand-alone formats. Standard models currently cater to Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax and pure-passenger ferries as well as container ships, cruise ships and tankers, but the system can be tailored to the needs of other vessel types.

Technology Ports Marine Equipment Greenhouse Gas Emissions Shore Power

Related Logistics News

MPA Calls for Electric Harbor Craft Charging Point...
Source: Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Pays Tribute to Shipping Lines That...
Source: California VW Trust

California Opens Applications for Zero-Emission Freight...
(Image: PD Ports)

PD Ports Orders New Hopper Dredge from Neptune
(Photo: APM Terminals Pipavav)

APM Terminals Pipavav Commences VLGC Operations
(Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Breaks Ground in San Diego for All-electric...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First

Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream

Savage Takes the CTO Seat at Silverstream

The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News