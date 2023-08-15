TCP Receives New Service Connecting Europe and the Mediterranean to Brazil

Starting in September, the company that manages the Paranaguá Container Terminal (TCP) will receive a new maritime service in partnership with COSCO Shipping Lines/OOCL and Ocean Network Express (ONE). The service is branded respectively as: East Coast South America-Europe 2 (ESE2), Europe-East Coast South America Express (EEX) and Latin-East-Coast Europe Express (LUX). The route connects Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East to the east coast of South America. With this new service, TCP reaches 19th weekly maritime services and leader in the number of regular maritime services on the Brazilian coast.

The first vessel, Cosco’s 4,200 TEUs Xin Nan Tong, will depart from Uruguay on September 16 and the first call in Paranaguá is expected on September 23. In Europe, Xin Chong Qing will start on September 21, 2023 from Rotterdam.

The new service rotation will be as follows: Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Lisbon – Algeciras – Santos – Paranagua – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Algeciras – Rotterdam.

According to the TCP Shipping Lines Commercial Manager, Carolina Brown, "This new service will have two weekly calls at our terminal (south and northbound), expanding our leadership position in terms of the number of regular services and global coverage. The route covered by this service, besides several other goods, has a large share of reefer cargoes on the exports from Brazil to Europe. Paranaguá is the main export corridor for frozen poultry in the world and this new service meets this growing market demand in our terminal.

“TCP is investing to increase the reefer capacity and to improve the electricity infrastructure in our terminal to meet the global growing demand. We currently have 3,572 reefer plugs and, by the end of the year, we will reach the number 5,126 reefer plugs in our yard, which is the largest reefer capacity in all of South America.”

TCP has three berths and can reach up to seven gangs simultaneously, which also supports the development of new services.

"We continue to invest in our structure and in the qualification of our teams to serve our customers and partners with excellence, several productivity and volume records have been broken recently, showing that all these initiatives are bringing positive results for the entire logistics chain in our state", explains Brown.

The manager also comments on the recent draft expansions in the Port of Paranaguá: "The operational draft increase brings operational gains for the shipping lines, they can optimize the vessel capacity utilization as well as enables the operation of larger vessels in our port, which may be an advantage to bring new maritime services".

This is the third announcement of a new line at the terminal. In February 2023, the company announced the start of the Braservice service, operated by the Panamanian carrier CTM, and represented in South America by Poseidon Container Shipping. In August Hapag-Lloyd announced the restructuring of the GS1 service that connects the US Gulf with the East Coast of South America including weekly calls in Paranaguá.