MAC Rebranded as Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore

Testing, inspection and certification group Bureau Veritas (BV) announced Friday that its MAC (Maritime Assurance & Consulting) will officially become Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS), the technical advisory, asset management, and assurance solutions partner dedicated to the marine and offshore energy markets.

MAC was acquired by BV in 2016 and continued to operate under its own brand. According to BV, the integration will enable more synergies and make available additional and enhanced services.

Paul Shrieve, President of BV Solutions M&O, commented: “Bringing MAC under the BVS brand means that we are one unified team offering the same great support with enhanced capabilities. By listening to our clients and gaining an in-depth understanding of their challenges, we will continue to deliver tangible improvements to assets and business performance, safely and responsibly. In partnership, we go beyond pure compliance advice to enable our clients’ assets to perform more reliably, more efficiently, and at a signiﬁcantly reduced level of risk, particularly in an ever more digital world.”