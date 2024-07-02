RAISE Grants for Port Infrastructure Worth Over $48.4 Million

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) is celebrating the announcement of $48.4 million to ports through the 2024 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) award program.

"These port infrastructure projects will reap significant benefits to our nation's supply chains and potentially transformational impacts locally," stated AAPA President and CEO Cary S. Davis. "Our ports extend a heartfelt thanks to Congress, the USDOT, and all the stakeholders involved in awarding these vital funds."

The following ports received grants:

• Port of Bellingham in Washington State will receive almost $18 million, the largest award of any port, to finalize on dock rail connections at the Port's shipping terminal;

• Puerto Rico Ports Authority will receive more than $21 million for a wharf reconstruction and resiliency project;

• San Diego Unified Port District will receive $5 million for a Phase II Planning Project to redevelop a terminal;

• American Samoa Government Department of Port Administration will receive $3 million to develop a Port Masterplan; and

• The Commonwealth Ports Authority of the Northern Mariana Islands, which received $1.26 million in planning grants for two berth improvement projects.

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse – and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re funding projects across the country to make roads safer, make it easier for people to move around their community, make transportation infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, and improve supply chains to keep costs down for consumers.”





