28906 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, September 24, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 23, 2021

Puget Sound Pilots Welcomes New Executive Director

Charles Costanzo (Photo: Puget Sound Pilots)

Charles Costanzo (Photo: Puget Sound Pilots)

The Puget Sound Pilots are pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Costanzo as Executive Director.

Costanzo joins Puget Sound Pilots after over a decade at The American Waterways Operators where he served as General Counsel and Vice President – Pacific Region.

“We are thrilled to have Charlie join PSP as our new Executive Director and we are confident that his strong background in advocacy and marine safety will serve PSP for years to come,” said Puget Sound Pilots President Ivan Carlson.

Related News

Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 © Mariakray / Adobe Stock

Container Shipping: Record Delays, Record Profits

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Sailboat captain

● Los Angeles, United States

Associate Product Manager

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int