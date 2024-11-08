Subscribe
Search

CMA CGM's Profit Jumps on Buoyant Demand

November 8, 2024

CMA CGM Boxship (c) Taljat / AdobeStock
CMA CGM Boxship (c) Taljat / AdobeStock

Strong global demand pushed up CMA CGM's third-quarter profit while the current quarter was seeing a rush to ship goods from China, the shipping group said on Friday as it played down the risk to trade from possible U.S. tariffs.

The French company reported a net profit of $2.73 billion for third quarter, up from $388 million in the year-earlier period, supported by a 5.5% increase in volume for its main ocean shipping division.

Like other shipping firms, CMA CGM has benefited from restocking by U.S. companies this year, amplified by concerns that geopolitical tensions and a recent labor dispute at U.S. East Coast ports would hurt trade.

Businesses are waiting to see if Donald Trump will impose tariffs on China and other countries as he promised during his victorious U.S. presidential campaign.

China's exports grew at their fastest in more than two years in October, which analysts saw as a sign of front-loading before potential U.S. and European Union tariffs.

"We observe that demand remains strong and also that there seems to be earlier than usual anticipation of the Lunar New Year in China," CMA CGM's Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on a call.

While it was too early to predict the impact on trade flows from the upcoming Trump presidency, the global economy appeared robust and previous experience showed adjustments to tariffs can be made, with Mexico and southeast Asia taking share from China in U.S. imports, he said.

Favorable demand was helping stabilize freight rates after they retreated from a peak at the end of July as new vessels entered the market, he said, adding that the sector may face overcapacity next year, particularly if normal traffic resumes through the Red Sea.

Vessel re-routing away from the Red Sea, due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, has lengthened Asia-Europe voyages but benefited operators by absorbing fleet capacity and boosting freight rates.

In France, CMA CGM continued to work on the assumption it will face an exceptional tax of around 800 million euros ($861.44 million) on its shipping profits as part of government proposals to stem a budget deficit, Fernandez said.

The levy would curtail its investments but it was too early to say which projects might be affected, he added.

Ports Cargo Container Shipping Marine Finance

Related Logistics News

Port of montreal (c) 4kclips / Adobestock

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown
Copyright GestureShot/AdobeStock

Commodities Weigh Trump Win, Tariff Threats
Active for eight years now, Santa Clara is one of the best and most sustainable container terminals in Brazil. Image courtesy Wilson Sons

GHG Emissions cut 55% at Santa Clara Container Terminal
Hapag Lloyd boxship. Copyright jon-chica/ Adobestock

Hapag-Lloyd orders 24 Newbuild Boxships
Copyright Kurtcan/AdobeStock

Container Vessel Deliveries Soar
Photo/Walter Lagarenne (Source: South Carolina Ports)

South Carolina Ports Meets Surging Import Demands

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

ACP: Panama Canal Could Double Box Transits

ACP: Panama Canal Could Double Box Transits

DSC Dredge Celebrates Champagne's PMP Certification, Inspiring Journey

DSC Dredge Celebrates Champagne's PMP Certification, Inspiring Journey

Port of Detroit wins EPA Grant

Port of Detroit wins EPA Grant

CMA CGM's Profit Jumps on Buoyant Demand

CMA CGM's Profit Jumps on Buoyant Demand

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Portugal targets 2025 TAP sale as more than 12 potential purchasers reveal interest
CMA CGM's earnings gets on resilient shipping demand
Senegal's urban cycling pattern offers possibility to improve green transport