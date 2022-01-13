28942 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 13, 2022

New Product: MESPAS Goes Mobile

Image courtesy Mespas

Image courtesy Mespas

One of the most difficult and time-consuming issues when carrying out inspections or maintenance jobs on vessels is recording information on the job, with crews working on machinery, taking notes and going back to their computers in the office and type in all the information. 

MESPAS claims to offer a solution with the launch of a maritime app for QHSE and maintenance tasks.

With the MESPAS mobile app, data can be viewed or entered on the job. Crews doing maintenance jobs can consult manuals, record tasks completed or add photos and comments. Superintendents can walk around a vessel and record information or add photos as they see issues in real time. 

Designed for both iOS and Android devices, it is available in App Stores now.

Related News

Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

 Nicole LeBoeuf was appointed as the assistant administrator for Ocean Services and Coastal Zone Management. Photo courtesy NOAA

LeBoeuf Tapped as director of NOAA's National Ocean Service

 © ehrlif / Adobe Stock

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 11% in 2021

 © Kirk Wester / Adobe Stock

Global Supply Pressures May Be Nearing Peak

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

ETO

● N/A

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

QMED Oiler

● Rockville, Maryland, United States

Engine Rating/OS/QMED (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int