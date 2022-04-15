AD Ports' SAFEEN Feeders in Trade, Shipping Deal with Saif Powertech

AD Ports Group's feeder service, SAFEEN Feeders, has signed a long-term trade facilitation and shipping agreement with Saif Powertec Limited, a listed firm in Bangladesh that is active in ports, logistics, civil engineering, and power sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to facilitate trade and cargo services from Fujairah to Bangladesh over a period of 15 years. As part of the collaboration, SAFEEN Feeders is expected to provide eight Supramax bulk carriers with 55,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) capacity to Saif Powertec.

In addition to facilitating the movement of general cargo and dry bulk cargo between Fujairah Port in the UAE to port facilities in Chattogram and Mongla in Bangladesh, the new bulk shipping offering will also oversee cargo operations to the Indian subcontinent, South-East Asia, and other global destinations.

Tarafder MD Ruhul Amin, Managing Director of Saif Powertec, said: “We are pleased to announce the start of our close partnership with AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders, which has greatly enhanced our capabilities as Bangladesh’s sole terminal operator to facilitate the movement of dry cargo at the international level.

“Boasting a capacity of 55,000 DWT, SAFEEN Feeders’ bulk carriers, which will be offered on a bareboat or time charter basis, are expected to realise significant returns and deliver real benefits for our customers.”

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports said that both companies would jointly own and operate bulk shipping services that will promote maritime trade between the MENA region and Asian Subcontinent. Other areas of potential collaboration involving Saif Powertec include the leasing of berths and potentially jetties to develop and improve the cargo operations, along with the adoption of warehouse storage solutions offered by AD Ports Group.