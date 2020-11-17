Ports of Indiana Names Hermer as COO, Hall as General Counsel

Ports of Indiana announced the promotion of Andrea Hermer from general counsel to chief operating officer, along with the addition of James Hall, as the new general counsel. Hall will take over responsibilities for corporate governance, compliance, and legal counsel allowing Hermer to take on her new role and responsibilities as the chief operating officer.

Hermer has served successfully as general counsel for the Ports since August 2013. This new position will provide a new platform for Hermer to continue making contributions to the success of the Ports. As chief operating officer, Hermer will be responsible for overseeing planning and operations, supporting growth of existing port business and delivering development and construction projects at each of the ports.

Hermer has over 30 years of experience, the majority in the private sector before transitioning to the public sector. She achieved success as a partner at two law firms. Her private experience and background in commercial real estate development was well suited for her work in the public sector at the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Ports. She holds a bachelor’s degree and doctor of jurisprudence from Indiana University – Bloomington.

James Hall (Photo: Ports of Indiana)

As general counsel, Hall will utilize his U.S. and international trade compliance experience to lead the growth of the Foreign-Trade Zones as well as maintain regulatory requirements, support the organization’s mission and proactively mitigate liability.

For more than 20 years as a licensed U.S. Customs broker, Hall understands liability, application of the laws, regulation sand requirements inherent to domestic and international trade, including the operating of foreign trade zones, supply chain security, customs bonding warehousing, in-transit cargo and multi-modal shipping.

Hall spent five years in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Samuel Gompers AD-37 during the Gulf War. He received a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and his doctorate of jurisprudence from Drake University Law School.