SC Ports Handles Record Containers, Makes Progress on Fluidity

South Carolina Ports continues to handle record cargo volumes while making significant progress with terminal and berth fluidity amid ongoing supply chain challenges.

SC Ports had its highest April ever for containers handled, marking the 14th consecutive month of cargo records at the Port of Charleston. Strong volumes are driven by sustained retail imports, which were up 34% in April compared to last year.

“With ongoing supply chain challenges and record cargo volumes, SC Ports remains focused on deploying responsive, creative solutions to return terminal and berth fluidity to normalcy for our customers,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are in a strong position as we have proactively invested more than $2 billion into our infrastructure ahead of demand.”

SC Ports handled 264,099 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Leatherman Terminal in April, up 17% from last year. SC Ports has moved 2.4 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2022, from July through April, up 15% fiscal year-over-year.

April marks an all-time record for pier containers, which account for boxes of any size. SC Ports handled 145,779 pier containers last month, a 16% increase year-over-year. Thus far in fiscal year 2022, SC Ports has moved 1.3 million pier containers, up nearly 15% from the same period the year prior.

SC Ports continues to provide real-time supply chain solutions by hiring more than 150 people in operations, providing Sunday gates for motor carriers, prioritizing the shipping lines taking empties out, giving berth priority to vessels taking out more cargo and leasing new chassis from its SMART Pool.

“Our incredibly dedicated SC Ports team and the entire maritime community has worked tirelessly to handle consistent record cargo volumes,” SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “They have implemented operational changes in real-time to respond to the ongoing supply chain challenges. This has enabled us to make progress on our backlog in an effort to keep our supply chain fluid.”

Vehicle volumes remained steady, with 21,829 rolling across the docks of Columbus Street Terminal in April. SC Port’s two rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon handled a combined 14,945 rail moves in April.

Cruise passenger volumes continue to rebound after resuming operations in late December, with 27,369 passengers sailing in April.