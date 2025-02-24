Subscribe
AD Ports Group Opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

February 24, 2025

(Credit: AD Ports Group)
Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has inaugurated a new, custom-bound inland dry port facility, enhancing the connectivity of Khalifa Port.

Al Faya Dry Port, strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will act as an Inland Container Depot (ICD) linked overland to Khalifa Port, offering a transit terminal for trucks and thus improving speed to market and more cost-efficient cargo handling operations for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Faya Dry Port will serve CMA CGM as its first key client but will also be scaled up to serve AD Ports Group’s other strategic shipping partners at Khalifa Port, such as COSCO and MSC. 

Depending on market demand, other ICDs could also be implemented across Abu Dhabi, according to AD Ports.

Al Faya Dry Port is digitally integrated with Khalifa Port through Maqta Technologies’ Advanced Trade & Logistics Platform (ATLP). Bridging the gap between Khalifa Port and the cargo's final destination, the new facility enables CMA CGM and other operators at Khalifa Port to generate origin and destination (O&D) business. 

The dry port truck terminal has an initial container capacity of 900 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) but has been built to be easily scalable, depending on demand.

