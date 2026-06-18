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AD Ports Group Enhances Al Faya Dry Port’s Integration with the Global Trade and Logistics Ecosystem

June 18, 2026

© AD Ports Group
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, an enabler of integrated trade, logistics, and industry, announced that Al Faya Dry Port has been assigned UN/LOCODE (AEALF) by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

The globally recognized UN/LOCODE system is used across the international shipping, logistics, and trade sectors to standardize location identification, facilitate customs processes, and enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. The issuance of UN/LOCODE (AEALF) establishes Al Faya Dry Port as an internationally recognized inland logistics hub, supporting more efficient cargo movement across interconnected ports, inland facilities, and multimodal trade corridors.

The designation enables customs declarations to be processed by Abu Dhabi Customs at a single approved facility while accelerating cargo movement between connected logistics hubs under the same customs framework without requiring additional customs documentation between ports in Abu Dhabi. It also supports seamless bonded cargo movement and the issuance of Through Bills of Lading, enabling Al Faya Dry Port to serve as both an export origination point and a final destination point for imports. 

Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Al Faya Dry Port is digitally integrated with Khalifa Port. The facility provides handling services for customs-controlled goods under Abu Dhabi Customs, advanced container handling capabilities, and integrated logistics solutions designed to support growing cargo volumes and strengthen multimodal trade connectivity across the UAE.

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