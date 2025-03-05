Subscribe
Ports of Bremen are ‘Methanol-Ready’

March 5, 2025

Methanol container ship "Laura Maersk" in the ports of Bremen. Image courtesy Ports of Bremen
The ports of Bremen are expanding their alternative fuel options, now offering methanol as a bunkering fuel for ships. While liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been available since 2015, officials see methanol gaining ground as a cleaner maritime fuel, potentially overtaking LNG in the future.

"With clear regulations in place, Bremen is now methanol-ready," said Kristina Vogt, Bremen’s Senator for Economic Affairs, Ports, and Transformation. She highlighted the region's strong infrastructure, including existing methanol storage on the Weser River and interest from local bunker suppliers and producers of green methanol.

To facilitate the transition, Bremen’s ports have introduced detailed safety procedures for bunkering low-flashpoint fuels such as methanol and LNG. "Shipowners and all other stakeholders now have clear guidelines on how to safely refuel with alternative fuels," said Port Captain Stephan Berger.

Robert Howe, Managing Director of bremenports, emphasized that becoming "methanol-ready" aligns with the port’s sustainability strategy. "Supporting low-carbon fuels is an active step toward climate protection," he said. The ultimate goal is to enable universal bunkering in Bremen’s ports, whether for methanol, LNG, ammonia, or future fuels like green hydrogen.

