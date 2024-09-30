Subscribe
Search

PortPic Gathers in Italy to Discuss Hull Cleaning

September 30, 2024

Image courtesy Jotun
Image courtesy Jotun

This week [September 30 to October 2] about 40 companies, stakeholders and NGOs gather in Pontignano, Italy, to discuss and share insights about the developments taking place within hull cleaning and in-port inspections for the shipping industry.

PortPic, the sister conference to HullPic which takes place in the spring, is a Jotun and VB Conferences initiative and aims to bring the industry together to discuss challenges and opportunities to ensure a cleaner industry.

"This is the fifth time that PortPic has been held, and we see the conference as an important meeting place for the industry. Sharing knowledge means that we can lift challenges and innovations to a level where we can make a big difference. The effect of a clean hull is enormous - not just for the industry, but for the entire global environment," says Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director, Jotun Performance Coatings.
During this year's conference, various pieces related to topics within antifouling technologies, cleaning methodology and the latest in regulations will be presented.

"These discussions will help to protect biodiversity and to cut carbon emissions - which in turn will preserve fuel. This supports us in Jotun, as we continue relentlessly on our ongoing Clean shipping commitment.”

Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director, Jotun Performance Coatings. Image courtesy Jotun

Technology Shipbuilding Coatings & Corrosion Green Ports Hull Coatings

Related Logistics News

Image Courtesy Genoa Design International

Ship Design & Construction: Laurie Balan, COO, Genoa...
Copyright grigvovan/AdobeStock

Betting on Dry Bulk: Newbuild Market Stands Strong in Q3
Image courtesy Port of Açu

e-Methanol Production Deal Done at Port of Açu
(Photo: Greensea IQ)

Baker Marine Solutions to Offer Greensea IQ's EverClean...
(Photo: Konecranes)

CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Orders Hybrid RTG Cranes
Source: PortXL

Ten Start-Ups Jump into Decarbonization Innovation

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

New York Bracing for Ports Strike Impact

New York Bracing for Ports Strike Impact

Delmar Systems Acquires IKM Mooring Services

Delmar Systems Acquires IKM Mooring Services

Ship Design & Construction: Laurie Balan, COO, Genoa Design

Ship Design & Construction: Laurie Balan, COO, Genoa Design

Mexico's New Olmeca Refinery Ships First Fuel Export to India

Mexico's New Olmeca Refinery Ships First Fuel Export to India

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

RPT-Bananas, vehicles, and clothing: United States port labor conflict threatens series of items
Hungary and Ukraine ministers hold 'frank' talks amid Russia strains
Qatar Airways to acquire 25% stake in Virgin Australia