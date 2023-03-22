Subscribe
Porto Itapoá Investing in New Equipment

March 22, 2023

(Photo: APM Terminals)
(Photo: APM Terminals)

Brazil’s privately run Porto Itapoá is investing "heavily" amid strong cargo volume growth, announced APM Terminals, who holds a 30% share in the terminal on the north coast of Santa Catarina.

Volumes at Porto Itapoá grew by more than 14% in 2022 (885,822 TEUs or 950,512 TEUs including empty containers). This was the highest growth rate from the five largest container terminals in Brazil. The number of vessels calling the Port also grew by 4.9% in 2022.

With the acquisition of ten hybrid RTGs, Porto Itapoá will be the first port terminal in South America to operate RTGs by remote control. The investment of more than US$25 million will increase the agility of the terminal's operations. The first equipment arrives in May, while the second wave is scheduled for November this year. In addition to providing further safety and ergonomics for employees, the hybrid RTGs consume three times less fuel than a conventional RTG.

Porto Itapoá will also add an additional US$11 million Ship-to-Shore Crane, with a 70-meter boom outreach, to its existing fleet of six ship-to-shore cranes.

The terminal will also double its inspection capacity with the arrival of a new scanner to inspect containers entering its yard. The Model HCVM XT, from British company Smiths Detection, is also a first in Brazil. The acquisition – an investment of approximately US$1.8 million – will go into operation this month.

By reducing the need for physical inspections and providing better image quality the device will increase productivity and, “bring more security to all those involved in the process: the Inland Revenue Service, Exporters, Importers, Carriers and employees," according to the Director of Operations, Environment and Technology of Porto Itapoá, Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr.

