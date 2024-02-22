Porto Chibatão Installs Four Harbor Cranes

Brazil’s Porto Chibatão has taken delivery of four cranes from Liebherr which are now part of a fleet of 16 barge-slewing cranes in operation at the port.

The port spans one million square metres. Its static load capacity stands at 40,000 TEUs. The four LBS 800 are equipped for container handling and have a turnover of up to 35 containers per hour and can lift up to 104 tonnes.

To accommodate improved visibility during operations, the cranes were also built with a tower extension. Based on the latest Liebherr mobile harbour crane design, the cranes also feature an updated interior cabin and a more digital architecture overall that paves the way for partial automation and future assistance systems.

Since 2007, Liebherr and Porto Chibatão have been building upon a successful and growing business partnership. It has been characterized by a growth strategy that included an early adoption of Liebherr FCC and LBS type cranes at the port. Porto Chibatão today is the biggest private port and Liebherr port equipment customer in Latin America, featuring 42 different cranes, including gantry cranes, fixed cargo cranes, and barge-slewing cranes.

Founded in 1987, Porto Chibatão plays a crucial role in the logistical operations and economic impact on the regional economy. It serves the Manaus free trade zone and is essential for processing increasing cargo volumes in the region.

Porto Chibatão’s berthing facility consists of 1,026-metres-long floating pier or quay for embarking and disembarking ships coming from long-haul navigation and cabotage. It has the capacity to simultaneously operate eight vessels with drafts of up to 20 metres. Among the important shipping companies that use the harbour are Hamburg Süd, Maersk Mercosul Line, Log-In, CMA-CGM, MSC, and general cargo ships and steel products. Products include materials from the textile industry, electronics, and two-wheelers, among many other goods.

“As a leading port operator in Brazil, we are always looking for innovative solutions to improve our performance and sustainability,” notes Jhony Fidelis, General Executive Director of Grupo Chibatão. “These particular LBS 800 cranes from Liebherr are a perfect fit for our vision, as they offer high productivity and low emissions.”



