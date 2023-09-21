Subscribe
Search

PortLiner to Construct Electrolyte Bunkering Station in Hartelkanaal

September 21, 2023

Rendering of the electrolyte bunkering station (Photo: PortLiner)
Rendering of the electrolyte bunkering station (Photo: PortLiner)

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and inland shipping operator PortLiner signed a contract for the construction of a charging and storage pontoon for flow batteries in the Hartelkanaal.

From this bunkering station, PortLiner will supply electrically powered inland vessels with flow batteries. Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with completion of the Netherlands’ first electrolyte bunkering station expected in Q1 of 2024.

Pioneer in zero-emission transport solutions
Due to growing demand for electrically powered inland vessels, PortLiner decided to expand its operations in the port of Rotterdam by constructing the electrolyte bunkering station. The Hartelkanaal was chosen as the site in the port of Rotterdam. The pontoon is to be supplied with green power (wind energy) from Greenchoice’s adjacent wind farm.

Flow batteries
Together with partners Vattenfall and Greenchoice, PortLiner has developed the concept for zero-emission shipping based on flow batteries. In flow batteries, electricity is charged in a liquid (electrolyte). On board a ship, the electricity is then extracted from the liquid and used to propel the ship. The discharged electrolyte is then exchanged for charged electrolyte and the discharged electrolyte is recharged.

Future-proof port
Within the Dutch transport sector, inland shipping is responsible for 5 percent of carbon emissions. So by transitioning to electric power, the inland shipping industry is making an important contribution to more sustainable shipping. Not only in terms of a reduction in CO2, but also by lowering concentrations of nitrogen and particulate matter.

Technology Europe Bunkering Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions
© Sascha Burkard / Adobe Stock

Europe’s Ports See First Signs of Business Leakage
Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group

Remote Operations: Challenges & Opportunities
(Photo: Sennebogen)

SENNEBOGEN Opens New Steel Plant in Hungary
Today the consolidation of all that AST offers is being rolled up and rolled out to the maritime industry with a single softwarepackage known as the Integrated Remote Asset Management System, or more simply, IRAMS. Image courtesy AST

AST Harnesses the Power of Connectivity, Digitalization
Ship recyclers attend the GMS online portal launch. Photo courtesy GMS

GMS Debuts Ship Recycling Portal

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

BSG Acquires Maritime Software Company

US' MARAD Announces Grants to Boost Supply Chain Efficiency

US' MARAD Announces Grants to Boost Supply Chain Efficiency

PortLiner to Construct Electrolyte Bunkering Station in Hartelkanaal

PortLiner to Construct Electrolyte Bunkering Station in Hartelkanaal

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions

Rotterdam and Singapore Ports Team Up to Slash Emissions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News