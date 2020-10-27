Port of Wilmington Welcomes Its Largest Containership to Date

The Yang Ming Warranty sailed into the Port of Wilmington on Monday with a carrying capacity of 14,220 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), setting a new record for the North Carolina State Ports Authority.

“North Carolina Ports continues to prove it is an attractive global gateway for shippers. The arrival of the Yang Ming Warranty further solidifies our position as a big ship ready port. We are capable of working the largest container vessels calling on the East Coast,” said Brian E. Clark, Chief Operating Officer, North Carolina Ports. “As our capabilities continue to expand so will our abilities to better serve existing and future customers.”

The arrival of the YM Warranty comes amid North Carolina Ports’ more than $200 million capital improvements plan. Its visit follows the completion of four major projects aimed at improving access for 14,000+ TEU container ships to the Port of Wilmington. Earlier this year, NC Ports completed phase two of its turning basin expansion project; opened 2,600 contiguous feet of container berth space; and completed an air draft improvement project which increased the air draft over the Cape Fear River. Additionally, the Ports Authority welcomed three neo-Panamax cranes in 2018 and 2019 specifically designed to work ultra-large container vessels.

“This latest achievement would not have been possible without the support of our many partners at the local, state and federal levels as well as funding from the North Carolina General Assembly,” Clark said. “It is also proof our infrastructure improvements are paying off and our customers are taking notice.”

The YM Warranty is operated by Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation in partnership with THE Alliance linking Asia and South America to Wilmington. THE Alliance is made up of three additional ocean carriers: Hapag-Lloyd, HMM and Ocean Network Express (ONE).