Port of Valencia Puts Hydrogen Powered Truck Cab into Operation

April 30, 2023

Source: Valenciaport
The Spanish Port of Valencia (Valenciaport) has claimed a world first after it has commenced operation of a hydrogen-powered 4×4 truck at one of its terminals.

The hydrogen-powered truck cab (tractor) started moving containers at the Grimaldi terminal after several tests at Grimaldi’s Valencia Terminal Europa facilities.

The cab is powered by a fuel cell and batteries and was developed by ATENA, with the support of ENEA and the Parthenope University of Naples.

The Port of Valencia has had a hydrogen supply station since January, within the framework of the H2PORTS programme. It has a mobile hydrogen generator and a fixed tank which stores the fuel.

This truck cab is the first of two prototypes that will be tested for two years at the Valencian site. The second, which will arrive in the coming weeks, is a hydrogen ReachStacker (container stacker) which Hyster is developing within the framework of the European H2PORTS project and which will be tested at the MSC terminal.

The European project “H2PORTS – Implementing Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technologies in Ports” is coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation in close collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia and financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership program.

Ports Hydrogen

