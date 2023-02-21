Port of Toronto Reports Record Cargo and Cruise Numbers for 2022

The Port of Toronto announced it moved more than 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2022, its highest recorded cargo levels in 18 years, and welcomed a record 41 cruise ships and more than 12,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal.

The number of cargo ships visiting the Port of Toronto remained consistent in 2022, with 191 ships visiting the Port of Toronto and delivering a range of bulk, project and general cargo products totaling 2,346,724 metric tonnes – an 18-year high.

In addition to importing 547,000 metric tonnes of sugar from Central and South America to support Toronto’s food and beverage industry, the port moved more than 750,000 metric tonnes of salt – a 29% increase over 2021. With construction in Canada’s largest city showing no signs of slowing down, the port moved 717,855 metric tonnes of cement, 106,533 metric tonnes of aggregate, and nearly 160,000 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar, which transited through the port to construction sites throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Cruising returned to the Great Lakes in 2022 following a two-year pandemic hiatus, and the Port of Toronto recorded its best year yet with a 13% increase in cruise ship visits over 2019 and a record 41 ships carrying more than 12,000 passengers calling at its Cruise Ship Terminal.

The year 2023 will bring another record-breaking cruise ship season, with 54 ships expected to call between May and October, bringing more than 17,000 passengers.

“The Port of Toronto is a unique asset in the heart of Canada’s largest city and imports millions of tonnes of goods each year, from the cement needed for Toronto’s booming construction industry, to the sugar we put in our morning coffee,” said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto. “The Port of Toronto will continue to support our city’s key economic sectors for years to come as a favorite port of call among the growing number of Great Lakes cruising enthusiasts, and home to production studios that create some of our favorite television and film moments.”