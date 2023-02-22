Subscribe
Port of Rotterdam to Implement Emissions-tracking Tool

February 22, 2023

© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

PortXchange Products B.V., the Netherlands-based digital solutions provider for predictable and sustainable shipping, announced the launch of PortXchange EmissionInsider, with the Port of Rotterdam acting as the launching customer.

PortXchange EmissionInsider is a digital solution to support ports in achieving their decarbonization targets from all transport-related emissions and was created in collaboration with BigMile, a Netherlands-based calculation and analysis company offering solutions to optimize and report on multimodal transport-related carbon emissions.

With the launch of PortXchange EmissionInsider, the aim is to provide a digital platform that supports the Port of Rotterdam in its ambition to improve its emissions-tracking practices and use reliable real-time data to analyze its carbon footprint. Consequently, the port can make better decisions on emissions reduction strategies, standardize reporting and support the port community and its customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.

Douwe van der Stroom, Business Manager, Energy Transition & Digitalisation at Port of Rotterdam, said, “The PortXchange EmissionInsider helps us to visualize emissions from all transport modalities - sea-going vessels, barges, trucks and rail. Equipped with this data, we can pinpoint the emission sources and develop a targeted approach to lower them.”

Sjoerd de Jager, Managing Director at PortXchange, said, “With the launch of PortXchange EmissionInsider with the Port of Rotterdam, we achieved an important milestone in enabling ports to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Based on the Rotterdam experience, we now are able to offer the functionality to other ports as well and keep supporting the industry in its effort to decarbonize.”

Jan Pronk, Managing Director at BigMile, said, “We are very proud that the knowledge gained from this project with Port of Rotterdam will be opened up and has led to a brand-new software solution available for other ports worldwide. With PortXchange we have found a new integration partner with specialized knowledge in this specific sector.”

Van der Stroom added, “We are also very excited that PortXchange will offer PortXchange EmissionInsider to other ports. Carbon emissions don’t stop at the border and we need to work with other Port Authorities on decarbonizing the shipping industry.”

