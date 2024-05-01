Port of New Orleans Names Coates Chief Commercial Officer

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced it has named Amanda Coates as its Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for leading the port’s business development strategies and real estate operations.

The Port of New Orleans has the largest public footprint of Louisiana’s ports, with 24 berths, 20 million square feet of cargo handling areas, 2 cruise terminals, and 2,500 acres of industrial real estate.

Coates will be responsible for driving Port NOLA’s growth initiatives, forging, and cultivating strategic partnerships, as well as identifying new avenues for revenue generation. Additionally, she will oversee the management of Port NOLA’s real estate portfolio, ensuring optimal utilization of assets and alignment with driving economic prosperity in our three-parish jurisdiction.

“Since 2018, Amanda Coates has brought invaluable maritime knowledge and experience to our global gateway,” said Port NOLA President & CEO and New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) CEO, Brandy D. Christian. “She is a strategic and visionary leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and proven track record for success. Her expertise will be vital as we push forward on the largest public economic development project in the state, the Louisiana International Terminal.”

Coates began her tenure with the Port of New Orleans in 2018 as Commercial Manager and was named Head of Business Development in 2023. Prior to joining Port NOLA in 2018, Coates worked for more than 15 years in various operational and commercial roles for the world’s largest global ocean container carrier, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

“I am thrilled to lead the port’s commercial strategy and growth initiatives in this new role,” Coates said. “As a multi-modal logistics enabler, Port NOLA can deliver a range of marine, rail, barge, truck, and real estate solutions to customers. Furthermore, we are building for the future as well as today’s market needs with the Louisiana International Terminal project. As a proud resident of St. Bernard Parish, I look forward to continuing the port’s commitment to delivering a project that will transform Louisiana and St. Bernard Parish’s economy, bringing opportunity and prosperity for our region for generations to come. The economic benefits of the Louisiana International Terminal to St. Bernard and the State cannot be overstated. It will bring family-supporting jobs and tax revenues that will multiply locally and statewide.”