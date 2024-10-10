Subscribe
Search

Port of New Orleans Awarded FEMA Port Security Grant

October 10, 2024

© William A. Morgan / Adobe Stock
© William A. Morgan / Adobe Stock

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced it will receive $1,040,583 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its Port Security Grant Program. This funding will be used to upgrade both physical infrastructure and technology within the Harbor Police Department’s (HPD) surveillance network, as well as to acquire essential equipment for emergency response. All upgrades must be finalized by August 31, 2027.

In 2024, FEMA’s Port Security Grant Program allocated $90 million to various agencies aimed at enhancing the protection of critical port infrastructure from terrorism, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

“We are grateful to FEMA for their ongoing support, which will continue to bolster our proactive security initiatives,” said Ronald Wendel, Jr., Acting President and CEO of Port NOLA and Acting CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “The safety of our community and the protection of critical infrastructure remain top priorities, and this is a significant step forward in safeguarding our port operations and the people who depend on them.”

In 2023, Port NOLA received $947,280 to enhance its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which acts as the command center during hurricanes and other major incidents. The previous year, it obtained $514,964 to improve technology at the Harbor Police Department’s Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC). Over the last three years, Port NOLA has successfully secured a total of $2,502,827 in FEMA funding to bolster its security and emergency response efforts.

Ports North America Safety & Security Americas

Related Logistics News

(Image: NOAA)

Hurricane Milton Bears Down on Florida's Gulf Coast
Chelsea Pettengill (File photo: MaineDOT)

Pettengill Tapped to Lead Maine Port Authority
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Armed Gangs Attack Key Haiti Cargo Port
© thenikonpro / Adobe Stock

Strike Threatens Exports from Vancouver Grain Terminals
© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

Cargo Volumes Soar to Record Heights at Port of Los...
(Photo: Carmen Caver / U.S. Coast Guard)

US Sues Containership Dali Owner for Baltimore Bridge...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Port of New Orleans Awarded FEMA Port Security Grant

Port of New Orleans Awarded FEMA Port Security Grant

Montreal Port Dockworkers Begin Overtime Strike

Montreal Port Dockworkers Begin Overtime Strike

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia

New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia

Sharp Increase in Malware Detections on Vessels - Marlink Report

Sharp Increase in Malware Detections on Vessels - Marlink Report

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Transfer strike cripples Peruvian cities as criminal offense rates skyrocket
International trade could climb 3% in 2025 if MidEast conflicts consisted of, WTO says
UK maritime security company receives report of incident near Yemen