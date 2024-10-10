Port of New Orleans Awarded FEMA Port Security Grant

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced it will receive $1,040,583 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its Port Security Grant Program. This funding will be used to upgrade both physical infrastructure and technology within the Harbor Police Department’s (HPD) surveillance network, as well as to acquire essential equipment for emergency response. All upgrades must be finalized by August 31, 2027.

In 2024, FEMA’s Port Security Grant Program allocated $90 million to various agencies aimed at enhancing the protection of critical port infrastructure from terrorism, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

“We are grateful to FEMA for their ongoing support, which will continue to bolster our proactive security initiatives,” said Ronald Wendel, Jr., Acting President and CEO of Port NOLA and Acting CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “The safety of our community and the protection of critical infrastructure remain top priorities, and this is a significant step forward in safeguarding our port operations and the people who depend on them.”

In 2023, Port NOLA received $947,280 to enhance its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which acts as the command center during hurricanes and other major incidents. The previous year, it obtained $514,964 to improve technology at the Harbor Police Department’s Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC). Over the last three years, Port NOLA has successfully secured a total of $2,502,827 in FEMA funding to bolster its security and emergency response efforts.