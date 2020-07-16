28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 16, 2020

Port of Oakland Votes Cluver as President

Andreas Cluver (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Andreas Cluver (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Alameda County labor leader Andreas Cluver has been elected President of the Port of Oakland’s governing Board. The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners chose Cluver at a special meeting this week.  

Oakland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Leslie was elected the Port Board’s First Vice President. Commissioners selected well-known Oakland architect Yui Hay Lee as Second Vice President.

Cluver succeeds Ces Butner who had been Board President for the past two years. Butner, a prominent Oakland business executive, will remain on the Board as a Commissioner.

The election follows Oakland City Council re-appointment of President Cluver and community activist Arabella Martinez to the Port Board. Both joined in 2016.

Cluver is Secretary-Treasurer of the Building & Construction Trades Council of Alameda County. He served the past two years as First Vice President of the Port Board. Commissioner Leslie had been the Port’s Second Vice President last year. Commissioner Lee joined the Board in 2018.

The Board of Port Commissioners sets policy for the Port of Oakland and oversees Port operations. The Mayor of Oakland nominates Board members who are appointed by the City Council.

Related News

Stena Gothica is one of the vessels operating Liepaja-Karlskrona-Travemünde. Photographer: Stena Line/Ann-Charlotte Ytterberg

Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 Copyright: donvictori0/AdobeStock

Insurers Discuss Container Casualty Causes

 Pic: Maritime Development Center

DecarbonICE Project for Green Shipping

 © Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

Crew Welfare Innovation Challenge Launched

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int