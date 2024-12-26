Subscribe
Search

Port of Oakland Box Volume Finishing 2024 Strong

December 26, 2024

The port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland
The port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland’s container business continues to grow. Total cargo volume shot up 10% year-to-date, January through November 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

“We are optimistic that strong container volume will continue through the end of the year,” said Port of Oakland Manager of Business Development and International Marketing Carolyn Almquist. “We expect to be on track to return to our pre-pandemic baseline cargo numbers. Our total inbound and outbound volume is up, and agricultural exports are boosting our outbound cargo business.”

Full imports increased 13.1% in November 2024, over November 2023 volume. The Port handled 80,580 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), compared to 71,258 TEUs in 2023. November marks the 13th straight month of continued loaded container growth at the Oakland Seaport.

Full exports jumped 8.5% with 66,619 TEUs transiting Port facilities in November 2024, versus 61,390 TEUs in November last year. Empty imports dropped 14.8%, with 12,028 TEUs moving through the Port in November 2024, compared to 14,118 TEUs in November 2023.  

Empty exports rose 14.7% in November 2024. The Port handled 22,495 TEUs this November, in contrast to 19,613 TEUs in the same month last year.

Link to Port of Oakland container volume data

Ports Government Update Infrastructure Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Germany's Mosel river (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany’s Mosel River Remains Closed for Lock Repairs
The Mosel river in Germany. (s) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany's Mosel River Partially Reopens to Shipping

Adani Ports withdraws DFC Port Funding Request
Germany's mosel river (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Lock Accident Closes Germany's Mosel River
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

NRF: Imports to Soar on Tariff Threat, Potential Port...
The port of Jacksonville (c) David / Adobestock

JAXPORT Enhances Global Reach with New Partnerships

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Iranian Oil Prices to China Spike as Shipping Sanctions Bite

Iranian Oil Prices to China Spike as Shipping Sanctions Bite

Baltic Index Logs Worst Year since 2014

Baltic Index Logs Worst Year since 2014

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal

NTSB's Alvin Brown Appointed Vice Chairman

NTSB's Alvin Brown Appointed Vice Chairman

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Putin: There is no time for signing a new Ukraine gas transit agreement this year
Endeavor Global's LNG tanker will likely head to Germany, LSEG data shows
Wall Street Journal - Dec 26