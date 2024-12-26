Port of Oakland Box Volume Finishing 2024 Strong

The Port of Oakland’s container business continues to grow. Total cargo volume shot up 10% year-to-date, January through November 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

“We are optimistic that strong container volume will continue through the end of the year,” said Port of Oakland Manager of Business Development and International Marketing Carolyn Almquist. “We expect to be on track to return to our pre-pandemic baseline cargo numbers. Our total inbound and outbound volume is up, and agricultural exports are boosting our outbound cargo business.”

Full imports increased 13.1% in November 2024, over November 2023 volume. The Port handled 80,580 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), compared to 71,258 TEUs in 2023. November marks the 13th straight month of continued loaded container growth at the Oakland Seaport.



Full exports jumped 8.5% with 66,619 TEUs transiting Port facilities in November 2024, versus 61,390 TEUs in November last year. Empty imports dropped 14.8%, with 12,028 TEUs moving through the Port in November 2024, compared to 14,118 TEUs in November 2023.

Empty exports rose 14.7% in November 2024. The Port handled 22,495 TEUs this November, in contrast to 19,613 TEUs in the same month last year.

Link to Port of Oakland container volume data