28967 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, May 20, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 20, 2022

Port of Oakland Volume Declines as Shanghai Struggles

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland cargo volume is down in 2022, a consequence principally of China’s COVID crackdown and its ripple effect on ocean carrier scheduling.

The port reported today that total volume through April dropped 7% from the same period a year ago. Containerized import loads through Oakland fell 17% last month, the Port said, while exports sagged 18%.

The port attributed much of the decline to factory and port shutdowns in China, Oakland’s largest trade partner. The port said disruption at Shanghai, the world’s busiest port, is delaying U.S.-bound import shipments and that wreaks havoc on ocean carrier scheduling.  

“U.S. exports have been hampered by vessel schedules thrown into disarray in China,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “Most of Oakland’s business depends on the Asia-U.S. trade route.”

The Port said Oakland cargo flow has been affected by additional factors, including:

•    A drop in the number of ships stopping in Oakland;  
•    Importers slow to retrieve shipments, thereby crowding container yards and slowing cargo discharge from ships; and  
•    A container shortage making it harder to load export shipments.  

Oakland said relief may be on the way for harried supply chains. Shanghai cargo activity has recently picked up, the port said. Meanwhile, the port is talking to shipping lines about increasing the number of Oakland vessel calls.  

According to the port, the pace of cargo operations should accelerate as vessel schedules normalize. That’s welcome news as Oakland prepares for peak shipping season, which industry experts say will begin earlier this year. Retailers are likely factoring in more time for receiving their goods based on the shipping delays they have been experiencing during COVID, said the Port.

During the peak of port congestion in 2021, as many as 30 ships were waiting to enter an Oakland berth. Today containerships number from one to a few waiting to do business at the Port of Oakland.

Related News

[L to R]: Chris Green, Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness; Elliot Smith, Director of real estate and properties, Port of Bellingham; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. Photo courtesy Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy to open new Battery Factory in the U.S.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. pumps dredged material from a scow in Toledo Harbor into a confined disposal facility, Toledo, Ohio, November 4, 2020. USACE Buffalo District is responsible for maintaining federal navigation channels in harbors and waterways across lakes Erie and Ontario. (U.S. Army Photo by Jess Levenson)

Toledo Harbor Dredging Contract Awarded

Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

 © ABCDstock / Adobe Stock

China Lockdowns Impeding Supply Chain Recovery -US Treasury Secretary

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Officer/SDPO

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Lecturer 10 Months in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

ENVIRONMENTAL COORDINATOR

● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int