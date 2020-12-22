28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 22, 2020

Port of Oakland Set to Receive New Cranes

The giant container cranes are en route to Port of Oakland (Photo: Port of Oakland)

The giant container cranes are en route to Port of Oakland (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Towering new container gantry cranes currently en route to the Port of Oakland will be the tallest ever at the California seaport, and rank among the largest in the U.S.

Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) is investing in the three giant cranes for its marine terminal at Oakland (Oakland International Container Terminal - OICT).

“These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region.”

SSA ordered the cranes from Shanghai-based ZPMC. They are expected to arrive at the end of this month.

“Taller cranes are needed for efficiently handling cargo that arrives on ultra-large container ships,” said SSA Containers President Edward DeNike. “This new infrastructure is a commitment to the Port that we will continue our maritime business at Oakland well into the future.”

According to SSA, its new cranes will have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock. They will be able to reach 225 feet across a ship’s deck. When the crane booms are in the raised position, they will soar more than 400 feet above the wharf. SSA operates 10 cranes at Oakland International Container Terminal. The port said it ewillremove three older cranes from the terminal when the new ones arrive.

“There’s no better demonstration of our maritime partner’s faith in the Port of Oakland, than investing in these huge ship-to-shore cranes,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. SSA's investment in the three new cranes is valued at $30 million.

Related News

© EvrenKalinbacak / Adobe Stock

KVH Partners with ioCurrents for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

DecarbonICE Project for Green Shipping

 © Pavel Losevsky / Adobe Stock

Partners Aim to Help Shipowners Meet Hazardous Materials Regulations

 © nmann77 / Adobe Stock

Maersk Partners with Novo Nordisk on Cold Chain Logistics

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int