Port of Oakland kicks off 2025 paid Internships

January 9, 2025

Port of Oakland Interns 2024 (c) Port of Oakland
The Port of Oakland is excited to announce the kick-off of its 2025 paid Summer College Internship Program.

Qualified applicants can competitively apply for summer internships in a variety of professional fields at the Port including Aviation, Communications, Engineering, Environmental Programs & Planning, Governmental Affairs, Human Resources, Technology & Innovation, Legal, Maritime Logistics, and Utilities.

The Port has proudly supported internship opportunities for college students for nearly 20 years. The program has been specifically designed to give college students a first-hand experience of working at one of the nation's busiest ports.

“The Port’s College Internship Program is designed to provide meaningful, hands-on experiences that help students grow both professionally and personally, while contributing to a dynamic organization that supports the success of our region,” said Matt Davis, Port of Oakland Chief Public Engagement Officer.

The application deadline is Monday, February 24, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT. The Summer College Internship Program runs from Monday, June 9, 2025 through Friday, August 15, 2025. Qualifications include a minimum GPA of 2.75 and summer residency in one of the nine Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma).

The selected interns will gain a comprehensive understanding of the Port’s four business lines – Aviation, Maritime, Commercial Real Estate, and Utilities – with intern activities such as meeting the Board of Port Commissioners, a Governmental Affairs roundtable with local elected officials, and brown-bag conversations with Port leaders. Interns will also participate in exclusive tours of the Oakland Airport (OAK) and the Seaport.

For more detailed information about the available Port of Oakland summer internship program opportunities, please visit https://www.portofoakland.com/internships/ or email [email protected] with questions.

