Port of Oakland: Q1 Container Volume Reflects 6.3% Increase YoY

April 24, 2025

Port of Oakland's closed the first quarter with a volume of 601,527 TEUs—an increase of 6.3% year-over-year. Credit: Port of Oakland
The Port of Oakland closed the first quarter of 2025 on a strong note. Total container volume rose 7.2% compared to March 2024, with Port operators handling 217,415 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in March 2025. That performance brings first-quarter volume to 601,527 TEUs—an increase of 6.3% year-over-year. 

Loaded imports reached 87,896 TEUs in March 2025, a 5.3% increase over March 2024. Growth was led by furniture and electric batteries, reflecting continued demand in both consumer goods and renewable energy sectors. A consistent flow of transpacific cargo continues to support Oakland’s inbound volumes. 

Loaded exports edged up 1.1%, with 76,157 TEUs handled in March 2025, compared to 75,352 TEUs in March 2024. While monthly growth was modest, export volumes held steady through the first quarter. Agricultural commodities, including refrigerated cargo, remain a core strength for Oakland, supported by dedicated cold chain infrastructure. 

In February 2025, the Port handled 146,104 loaded TEUs. Imports rose 5% year-over-year, reaching 80,582 TEUs compared to 76,734 in February 2024. Full exports totaled 65,522 TEUs, a 5.4% decrease from the 69,242 TEUs recorded in February 2024. 

Looking ahead, the Port is closely monitoring global trade conditions and remains focused on long-term resiliency amid ongoing policy and market shifts. 

