28931 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 5, 2021

Port of Oakland Chief Seeks State Supply Chain Help

"We need solutions from all levels of government," said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan

"We need solutions from all levels of government," said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan

Speaking as President of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA), Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan requested state help this week to ease a U.S. supply chain crisis. He called for increased collaboration and solutions from all levels of government as containerized cargo continues to back up at California ports. 

“The current congestion that we see today is a result of decades of underinvestment in our ports and supply chain,” Wan said at the California Legislature’s Select Committee on Ports and Good Movement. “Notably there is an 11-to-1 imbalance in federal transportation and waterside spending on other port complexes around the country compared to those in our state,” he said.

He recommended everything from a state-funded supply chain investment fund to land dedicated to cargo container storage. His request came as scores of ships daily wait to berth at Southern California ports and cargo languishes on docks. The months-long supply chain crisis is blamed for consumer good shortages and a spike in U.S. inflation.

According to Mr. Wan, California ports have handled record cargo volumes in the past two years due to skyrocketing consumer purchasing during the pandemic that continues. The result has been a widespread supply-chain challenge not only for the U.S., but globally as well.

Related News

“Decarbonization will change the structure of seaborne trade, ships’ specification and design, ships’ operation, and the economic mechanism of maritime transportation. It will profoundly affect all stakeholders involved in the shipping business. Hiroaki Sakashita, CEO, ClassNK

Interview: Hiroaki Sakashita, CEO, ClassNK

BW Group, Miros Enter JV Aimed at Fuel-Saving, Emission Reduction

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 (Photo: Peel Ports)

UK's Peel Ports Pushes to Be Net Zero of Carbon Emissions by 2040

 Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian, Inmarsat Launch New FleetBroadband Terminals

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Structural Engineer

● Houston, TX, United States

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

2nd Engineer on DSV DP2 (ARAMCO)

● KSA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int