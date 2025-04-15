Subscribe
Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities

April 15, 2025

Andre Basler, Port of Oakland's first and newly appointed Director of Utilities. Credit: Port of Oakland
The Port of Oakland has appointed Andre Basler as the first Director of Utilities. The newly created executive level position will administer the Port’s Utilities Division, which is undergoing sweeping changes with the upgrading of Port facilities and zero emission transformation.

In his new role, Basler will lead all the division’s activities, including short-and-long term strategic planning, infrastructure management, and compliance.

Prior to joining the Port, Basler was the Assistant General Manager of Engineering and Operations at Alameda Municipal Power. There, he managed all aspects of utility operations, including engineering, construction, maintenance, renewable energy, as well as safety and regulatory compliance. He is a licensed professional engineer and holds Bachelor’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business.

“I am a big proponent of public power with the many benefits to the community it serves and beyond. I look forward to my journey with the Port and working within its collaborative culture to support the Port’s overall mission as an economic engine for the region,” said Basler. “These are challenging times in the energy industry, and I'm excited to continue building out the Port's utility operations to provide safe, reliable, clean, and affordable power.

The Port has been revamping its utility capabilities, upgrading them for the next generation. Basler will be tasked with implementing the operations, and infrastructure changes outlined in the Port’s new strategic plan, Building for the Next Generation.

Ports Ports and Logistics People And Company News

