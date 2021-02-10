Port of Nigg Selected to Support Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

SSE Renewables and Total have announced that Global Energy Group's Port of Nigg near Inverness has been selected as turbine foundation marshaling port for their giant Seagreen offshore wind farm.

The marshaling contract will support 141 skilled jobs at Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg, including the creation of 48 new jobs to be recruited shortly.

As part of the contract, the Port of Nigg will serve as marshaling, storage, and logistics base for 114 wind turbine foundation structures destined for the 1,075 MW Seagreen offshore wind farm being constructed in Scotland’s Firth of Forth.

Seagreen’s foundation and inter-array cable Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contractor, Seaway 7, on behalf of development partners SSE Renewables and Total, has appointed Global Energy Group to run marshaling and logistics out of Port of Nigg.

"The offshore wind contract award will support 141 skilled jobs at Port of Nigg in Tain during peak construction, including work for 93 permanent roles already on-site as well as the creation of an additional 48 new roles at the port, delivering a green jobs boost to the Scottish Highlands," the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recruitment for the new roles at Port of Nigg will begin in the coming months and opportunities will be advertised on Global Energy Group’s recruitment and social media channels. Credit: GEG

The 1,075MW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project is located 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth. A £3bn joint venture between Total and SSE Renewables, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete.

It will provide enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes. Seagreen will displace over 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year – similar to removing more than a third of all of Scotland’s annual car emissions and making a significant contribution to Scotland’s net-zero ambition by 2045*.

Foundation installation at Seagreen is expected to start in the second half of 2021 and last for a period of 12 months. The marshaling and logistics activity will see the delivery of Seagreen’s 114 foundation structures to the Highlands port via Heavy Transport Vessels (HTVs), prior to shipping out to the North Sea for installation. After jacket foundations are installed, Vestas V164-10 MW turbines will be positioned on each of the 114 bases.

SSE Renewables, which owns 49% of Seagreen, is leading on the development and construction of the joint venture project, supported by Total which owns 51%. SSE Renewables will operate Seagreen on completion. First power is expected by early 2022 with the offshore wind farm expected to enter commercial operation in 2022/23.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of Global Energy Group, said:"The heavy load-bearing capacity and deep-water quayside together with the facility’s strategic location and onsite, experienced, support services make the Port of Nigg the ideal choice for the execution of projects of this scale. We are delighted to be supporting Seaway 7 on the Seagreen Project on behalf of SSE Renewables and Total and look forward to welcoming the foundation structures to our facility.”

Port of Nigg was previously selected by SSE Renewables for marshaling activities during its construction of the 588MW Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, currently Scotland’s largest offshore renewable generation site.