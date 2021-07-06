Port of València eyes Zero Emissions by 2030; Tender out for Wind Power Project

As Valenciaport eyes zero emissions by 2030 -- 20 years ahead of the objectives set by the European institutions within the framework of the European Green Pact and in line with the sustainability strategy and Agenda 2030 of the Spanish Port System -- it is issuing a tender for the preliminary project for the installation of wind turbines to generate electrical energy in the Port of Valencia.

With the preparation of the preliminary project for the installation of wind turbines, with a base budget of 65,219 euros including VAT, the PAV is activating this initiative to provide the area of the northern extension of the Port of Valencia with wind turbines that will be integrated into the electricity self-supply network that the port is developing with clean energies.

The PAV has been working for some time on this commitment to wind energy, in fact, it already has information on the available wind resource from previous measurement campaigns carried out with a LIDAR device in which the speed and direction of the wind at different heights was determined using light pulses with the aim of recording the data to analyse and evaluate the viability of the wind installation in the Port of València.

The wind power project is one plank in the port's platform to increase efficiency of operations while drastically reducing its carbon footprint, which includes a public-private collaboration such as the one developed together with Baleària for the use of cleaner fuels such as LNG or the H2PORTS project through which three hydrogen pilots are being developed: a supply station in the Port of Valencia, a tractor unit for RoRo operations and a Reach Stacker machine for container handling.