Port Milwaukee Seeks Proposals for South Shore Cruise Dock

Port Milwaukee said it is seeking proposals from prospective tenants for development at its South Shore Cruise Dock.

This waterfront five-acre site, located immediately east of the Lake Express High Speed Ferry terminal, is available for development of recreational, entertainment, tourism, cultural, passenger vessel and public access uses. Development could begin as early as September 1, 2022, with execution of a new long-term lease, the port said.

The port said it is looking for proposals that incorporate new, innovative development concepts to coincide with Milwaukee’s growth of international cruise activity, including the addition of Viking Cruises which is scheduled to begin in 2022. More than 10,000 cruise passengers annually are anticipated to visit Port Milwaukee in the future.

This future development must be mindful of the Lake Express High Speed Ferry’s ongoing operation and should complement its service offerings to help incentivize new passenger utilization of the ferry, the port said, adding proposals must include public access opportunities, providing Milwaukeeans, visitors and cruise tourists with a dynamic, water-centric experience upon arrival.

Port Milwaukee noted it is planning future dock-related enhancements at South Shore and will continue long-term operation and maintenance of the cruise dock and mooring structures, infrastructure and equipment under the new lease. The port provides its long-term commercial tenants with access to domestic and world markets via its multimodal transportation operations.

Proposals are due by noon on December 17.