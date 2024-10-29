Port of Melbourne Welcomes New Chair Debbie Goodin

Port of Melbourne announced Debbie Goodin has been appointed independent Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2025.

Goodin has more than 30 years of public and private sector senior management experience across various industries, including critical infrastructure such as water, energy, and transport sectors. Goodin brings a long-term view of infrastructure development, complemented by experience as an established director and chair across private, public, government-owned and not-for profit organizations.

“I am pleased to be joining Port of Melbourne as Chair. The Port is essential infrastructure that has wide reaching economic and community impacts as well opportunities to positively impact the lives of Victorians and Australians. I am confident that, Port of Melbourne – working together with government and other stakeholders – can enhance Victoria’s competitive position, promote economic prosperity, and support the liveability of Greater Melbourne,” Goodin said.

Current Chair John Stanhope will step down from his role on February 28, 2025. Stanhope was appointed to the role of inaugural Chair in 2016 – at the commencement of the Port’s 50-year lease with the Victorian Government – and was instrumental in ensuring the success of the Port as it transitioned from government to privately leased.

During his tenure, Stanhope oversaw the development of the first roadmap for the future of the Port, ensuring effective response to trade demand growth while bringing positive effects to the broader community. Port of Melbourne is grateful for his leadership and dedication, and wishes him all the best.

Goodin will participate in Board meetings as an observer from October 2024, until she joins as Chair in March 2025.