Port Kembla Opens Pilot Ladder Training Facility

Port Authority of NSW, Australia, has developed a pilot ladder training facility in Port Kembla, allowing maritime professionals and trainees to safely practice scaling ladders on the side of a moving ship.

Port Authority partnered with Avcon Projects to design the custom-built facility which includes a full nine-metre length ladder suspended over shipping containers and a step-off platform.

Port Authority of NSW CEO Philip Holliday said Port Authority is committed to investing in training opportunities for its dedicated marine operations team and those looking to upskill.

Harbour Master of Port Kembla and South Coast Sharad Bhasin said pilots and boat crews face varied conditions at sea, and the facility will make ladder training exercises more accessible, improving skills and safety outcomes.

“The facility will be used not only for pilots, vessel traffic services operators and pilot boat crews, but also those who require ladder training and familiarisation before they are permitted to undertake a transfer onto or off a vessel.”



