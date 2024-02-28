Subscribe
Search

Port Houston Reports Record January Container Volumes

February 28, 2024

(Photo: Port Houston)
(Photo: Port Houston)

January was a record-breaking month at Port Houston.

In the first month of this year, total container volumes at the Texas seaport reached 332,961 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU)—a 4% increase compared to the same month last year, and more than any other January on record at the port's facilities. 

“Import and export demand through Houston remains strong, and we are certainly off to a great start in 2024," said Roger Guenther, executive director at Port Houston.

The port said container imports increased by 3% in January to 154,493 TEUs, which were driven primarily by strong imports from China in advance of the Lunar New Year. Loaded export volumes also soared, up 9% from the same period last year and totaling 124,137 TEUs. This set a new Port Houston record for loaded exports in January.

While box volumes soared, total tonnage across all of Port Houston’s terminals declined by 6% in January, totaling 4,187,541 tons. In particular, steel volumes fell sharply, down 46% in January compared to the same month last year.

Ports North America Cargo Americas Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© Francis / Adobe Stock

Tanker Backlog Grows in Venezuela as PDVSA Struggles to...
© Thorben / Adobe Stock

Hamburg Port's Cargo Traffic Down 6.9%, 2024 Forecast...
(Image: Crowley)

New Agreement to Kickstart Salem Offshore Wind Terminal
(Image: Georgia Ports Authority)

New Overpass to Minimize Impact of Truck Traffic from Port...
(Photo: LCA)

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 12.4% in January
(Photo: Port NOLA)

Cruise Passenger Numbers Rebound at Port of New Orleans

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Tanker Backlog Grows in Venezuela as PDVSA Struggles to Deliver Oil

Tanker Backlog Grows in Venezuela as PDVSA Struggles to Deliver Oil

Port Houston Reports Record January Container Volumes

Port Houston Reports Record January Container Volumes

Shipshave’s ITCH Put to the Test

Shipshave’s ITCH Put to the Test

NAPA Studio aims to help Blaze Maritime's Digital Path

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News