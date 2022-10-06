29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, October 7, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 6, 2022

Port Houston Orders Hybrid Konecranes RTGs

(Photo: Port Houston)

(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston has ordered 14 hybrid Konecranes RTGs for its Barbours Cut Container Terminal and 12 hybrid Konecranes RTGs for its Bayport Container Terminal. The order supports the port’s expansion as it gets ready to receive larger container ships and higher volumes of container traffic. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2022. The crane deliveries will start in the last half of 2023 and continue to mid-2024.

Port Houston is expanding significantly with a channel improvement program and land infrastructure investment. Container volumes grew a record 15% in 2021, year over year and as part of its investment program, the port has ordered 26 hybrid Konecranes RTGs to reinforce its current fleet of Konecranes RTGs at its Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals. Across the two terminals, the current fleet comprises 90 diesel Konecranes RTGs and 26 hybrid Konecranes RTGs.

The hybrid Konecranes RTGs on order feature advanced Li-ion battery technology and a battery management system that monitors the charge level and general health of the batteries. Konecranes can monitor the status of this system via TRUCONNECT remote connection. The hybrid power system is completely modular and retrofittable. It includes an eco-efficient Tier 4f diesel engine that will charge the batteries when necessary.

The RTGs will have a lifting capacity of 50 tons while stacking containers one-over-five high and six plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with the Active Load Control system, which eliminates container sway. They also include the following smart features: Auto-steering, Stack Collision Prevention and Truck Lift Prevention.

