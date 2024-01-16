"Port of the Future" Announces Comms Awards

The Borders, Trade, and Immigration Institute, a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence, led by the University of Houston, announced the creation of the annual Port of the Future Award for “Excellence in Port Communications and Community Relations.”
Each year, this award will be presented at the annual Port of the Future Conference, held the first week of April, in Houston, Texas. Finalists may be invited to participate on the Conference panel “Port Communications and Community Relations.” This year’s Port of the Future Conference will be held April 2-4, 2024, at the Hilton University Houston, Houston, Texas.
Competition for this award is open to ports worldwide. Awards will be presented in two categories:
Interested ports should compile packets for review of their communications over the course of Calendar Year 2023. Submissions will be reviewed in the following areas:
Submission Deadline: Friday, March 1, 2024.
Packets may provide samples of communications materials used by the submitting ports (communication plan, media releases, copies of social media postings, website, brochures, photos, video recordings, etc.).
All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of communications professionals. 2024 Awards will be announced March 15, 2024.
Questions?