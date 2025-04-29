Subscribe
Search

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet 35% Next Week

April 29, 2025

The Los Angeles port is expecting a 35% drop in cargo from Asia next week, Gene Seroka, the port's executive director, said. Credit: Adobe Stock/Llstock
The Los Angeles port is expecting a 35% drop in cargo from Asia next week, Gene Seroka, the port's executive director, said. Credit: Adobe Stock/Llstock

The Los Angeles port is expecting a 35% drop in cargo from Asia next week, Gene Seroka, the port's executive director, said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.

"It's a precipitous drop in volume with a number of major American retailers stopping all shipments from China based on the tariffs," Seroka said.

Major American retailers have now stopped all shipments from China and that contributes to around 45% of traffic in Los Angeles, he said.

Seroka said that until some accord or framework is reached with China, the volume coming out of the country, except for some commodities, would be very light at best.

Seroka also reiterated his forecast for imports at the Port of Los Angeles to fall at least 10% in the second half of this year.

The adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are the most exposed to the boiling trade war between the United States and China. Those Southern California ports are the preferred entry gates for goods from China, which is the No. 1 source of imports.

(Reuters)

Ports Shipping Ports and Logistics

Related Logistics News

China's Guangzhou Port, the largest shipping hub in the country's south, opened a direct route to Chancay port in Peru on Tuesday. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mulin

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru
© Matt Lauder Gallery / Adobe Stock

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win
Source: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and...
Andre Basler, Port of Oakland's first and newly appointed Director of Utilities. Credit: Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities
Three shipping and ship-management companies within the NYK Group will merge. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

NYK Group: Three Companies to Merge

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet 35% Next Week

LA Port Executive Director: Shipping Volume Will Plummet 35% Next Week

Maersk: All Trans-Pacific Sailings Maintained Despite Tariffs and Trade War

Maersk: All Trans-Pacific Sailings Maintained Despite Tariffs and Trade War

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru

Guangzhou Port Starts Shipping Route to Peru

StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion Insights

StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion Insights

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korea's MFG purchases between 50,000 and 65,000 T of feed wheat, traders claim
Deep-sea Mining Company is the first company to request international permits from Trump
What could be causing the Iberian Power Outage?