28999 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 6, 2022

Port Everglades Names Marchant Chief Harbormaster

Chris Marchant (Photo: Port Everglades)

Chris Marchant (Photo: Port Everglades)

Port Everglades has promoted Christopher "Chris" Marchant to the role of Chief Harbormaster, guiding maritime services for Broward County's multi-faceted 2,190-acre seaport.

Marchant has served as Assistant Harbormaster for Port Everglades since August 2021 and as Duty Harbormaster from May 2010. He was also a linehandler with Port Everglades for four years.

"Chris is a prime example of how we recognize talent from within the organization, which preserves valuable institutional knowledge and helps us deliver high quality services to our customers in the cruise, cargo and energy sectors," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

Marchant earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Related News

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 © Rock / Adobe Stock

Zim Inks $1 Billion LNG Bunkering Deal with Shell

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 © Genya / Adobe Stock

Russia Attacks Grain Silos at Ukraine's Mykolaiv Port

 Pieter Van Oord, CEO, Van Oord, graces the cover of the June 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

VIDEO: One-on-One with Pieter van Oord, CEO, Van Oord

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Regional Operations Manager - Caribbean

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int