Port Everglades Gets $32 Million Grant for Sea Level Rise Infrastructure

Port Everglades was awarded a $32 million grant this week to mitigate environmental threats from flooding and sea level rise and ensure continued access for marine vessels. This grant is part of more than $275 million for resilience projects issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The port will use the Resilient Florida Infrastructure Grant to replace bulkheads in the northern part of the port, which will assist in reducing the impacts of climate change to the Port and neighboring residents. In addition to replacing the aging bulkheads, there is a future opportunity to raise the bulkhead height. The bulkheads will be designed based on a projection of 4.36 feet in sea level rise by 2095. The estimate comes from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' High Scenario Sea Level Rise established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report.

"These new funds, a total of nearly $92 million for Broward County and cities, will help us accelerate the projects needed to mitigate adverse impacts," said Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher. "The $32 million awarded to Port Everglades speaks to the port's position as a vital seaport and driver of economic development and a leader of environmental stewardship in Broward County and Florida."

Additionally, the port will replace the north entrance channel bulkhead, which will support the continued safe navigation of the waterway for all marine traffic including cargo ships, cruise ships and energy vessels.

"This significant grant will strengthen Port Everglades' ability to adapt its critical assets, such as bulkheads, to address flooding and offset the impact of conditions that could be caused by climate change," said CEO and port director Jonathan Daniels.