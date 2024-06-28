Port of Everett Hires Monique Liard as CAFO

The Port of Everett announced it has hired Monique Liard as its new Chief Administrative and Financial Officer.

This role manages the Port’s $83 million operating and capital budget, while also overseeing all financial, risk management, purchasing, and information technology functions of the Port. The CAFO position works to advance Port priorities across all business lines and direct staff implementation of services, policies, procedures and programs. In her position, Monique will also now serve as the Port Commission-appointed Auditor and Treasurer.

“I feel very excited to be part of an organization that is creating jobs and driving economic development in the region,” Liard said. “I also appreciate that our CEO Lisa Lefeber is a solutions-focused leader. She finds a way to get to ‘yes’ to be able to deliver all the initiatives the Port is working on.”

Liard, who joined the Port of Everett team on May 31, brings 18 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Port, she served as the CFO for the Spokane Transit Authority. She also held the CFO role for NxEdge Inc., Shape Technologies Group, Caterpillar’s Energy Solutions Group, as well as a consulting CFO for CFO Selections. Throughout her tenure, Liard has overseen local and global teams.

“With her extensive background in administrative and financial leadership spanning the public and private sectors, Monique brings the skillset necessary to continue leading the Port’s finances in a fiscally responsible way,” Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber said. “We are excited to welcome her at such a pivotal time for the Port as we execute a robust capital portfolio to build a stronger economy, create jobs and improve quality of life across our community.”

Liard earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and accounting from the University of Wisconsin. She is a certified public accountant in Washington state. She also has served on the boards of the Washington State Transit Insurance Pool in Olympia and the Uplift Northwest (formerly Millionaire Club Charity) in Seattle.

Liard replaces the Port’s former CFO Eric Russell who retired in March.

Other recent Port leadership hires tied to retirements and transitions include Cassidy Follins, the Port’s new Grants Compliance Manager and Barb Hackmann, the Port’s new Human Resources Manager.

Follins, who started June 3, ensures the Port’s compliance with grant and loan requirements and reviews construction-in-progress for various Port projects. Before joining the Port, Follins worked for the Seattle-based National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) / Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children and Pacific Science Center.

Hackmann, whose first day was June 10, develops and administers the Port’s human resources and employee benefits programs to recruit, hire and retain employees. She previously worked at the Seattle Mariners and the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.