Port of Dover Adds New Mobile Harbor Crane

The Port of Dover has added a new Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbor crane, in a move that aims to enhance productivity at the U.K. seaport.

The Port of Dover, a pivotal port in UK-EU trade, handles 33% of the UK’s trade with the EU, reinforcing its status as a logistics hub handling a range of container, general cargo, and breakbulk refrigerated cargo vessels.

The crane, which has 54-meter outreach and 104-tonne-configured lifting capacity, is built as a high-rise version with a 4.8-meter tower extension, providing a more elevated crane operator perspective to support more efficient cargo handling.

The crane’s advanced features – such as the hydrostatic drive for extremely precise control, a minimum number of components, and reduced fuel consumption – ensure efficient operations, crucial for the busy port’s diverse cargo range. With its more advanced software architecture, upgraded cabin, and all-rounder performance, the new LHM 550 will support increasing cargo handling demands. It offers capacity of up to 32 cycles per hour in container operation.

The new LHM 550 joins the already established LHM 550 and LHM 280, of the previous generation. The new LHM 550, just like the two other Liebherr cranes, runs on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), an alternative fuel made from 100% renewable raw materials. This aligns with the Port’s drive towards achieving its decarbonization targets and promoting sustainability in its operations. The cranes are also capable of working in wind speeds of up to a force 9 severe gale, or 75-88 km/h, allowing vessels to be unloaded in nearly all-weather conditions throughout the year.





(Photo: Liebherr)