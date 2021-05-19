Port of Södertälje Runs the Liebherr MHC with Fossil-Free Diesel

The Port of Södertälje acquired the first Liebherr mobile harbor crane running on fossil-free HVO100 diesel. The new LHM 420 mobile harbor crane was recently delivered to the port and will significantly improve handling capacity in the container and project cargo sector.

With its proximity to the good infrastructure of Stockholm and its metropolitan area, the Port of Södertälje has a unique location in one of the most expansive regions in Scandinavia.

The Port of Södertälje purchased a new Liebherr mobile harbor crane, type LHM 420 in 2020. The new machine was delivered in March 2021 and is already in operation at the port. With its lifting capacity of up to 124 tonnes and its 360-degree mobility, the crane offers the port flexibility in handling a wide range of goods.

New machine, new fuel

The machine is the first Liebherr mobile harbor crane to run on HVO diesel, which is almost emission-free. HVO Renewable Diesel is a premium fossil free diesel product made of 100% renewable raw materials, which does not release any new carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. It is produced by hydro-treatment of vegetable oils and/or organic fats. The result is a premium quality fuel with a chemical structure almost identical to regular diesel and can therefore fully replace fossil diesel. The Port of Södertälje was the first port in Sweden to convert to fossil-free fuels. Since 2016, the port uses the environmentally beneficial fuel HVO100 to run its vehicles, machinery, and cranes.

However, the port will only use the diesel engine to move the crane at the terminal. Once the crane is at the desired location, the electric motor will be used for cargo handling. The port's electricity also comes from renewable sources, such as wind and solar power.

“Up to 30% of the electricity we consume comes from our own photovoltaic system, which is on the roof of one of our warehouses. The rest is green electricity from sun, wind, and water,” says Robert Tingvall, CEO at Port of Södertälje.